One week until Dram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh

Back by popular demand in an even bigger venue, The Dram Good Whisky Festival will open its doors on August 2 and 3 in the heart of the Edinburgh Festival at the Freemasons Hall, 96 George Street.

Hosted by Arbikie Highland Estate and featuring 16 exhibitors, from independent distilleries to household names, tickets are priced at £45 and include the chance to meet the people behind the brands, a dram from each of the exhibitors, as well as talks and masterclasses from the makers and a complimentary tasting glass.

John Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate, said:“After the success of last year's inaugural event, we return, bigger and better. Iconic distilleries from across the industry will unite to celebrate our unique history and the modern innovation driving the future of whisky.

“Come along to meet the people behind the brands, as they take you on an adventure into the tastes, sights and stories of quality spirits. Expect masterclasses, exclusive tastings and topical debate. A fantastic event to find a new favourite dram, while savouring the ones you love.”

This year’s exhibitors are

Arbikie Highland Estate

Nc’nean

The Glasgow Distillery

The Borders Distillery

Ardbeg

Ardnamurchan Distillery

Aurora Spirits Distillery

Ballindalloch

The Port of Leith Distillery

Bladnoch Distillery

Berry Bros and Rudd

Isle of Harris Distillers

Glenmorangie

Gordon & Macphail

Holyrood Distillery

Lindores Abbey Distillery