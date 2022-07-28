New Tai Chi classes for Laurencekirk and St. Cyrus

The Angus Tai Chi Academy will be hosting the classes, which got underway earlier this week, with two new afternoon classes and one evening class.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese art, a moving meditation practised by millions of people over the centuries.

It is a gentle weight-bearing exercise - a sequence of slow, graceful movements that relax and strengthen body and mind. Those who practise regularly find improvement in their flexibility, balance, cardiovascular function and motor coordination.

New Tai Chi classes started this week

They also report a reduction in stress and anxiety levels, an increased ability to relax, better concentration and focus, improved memory and an enhanced sense of well-being.

The classes are relaxed and friendly and the moves are balanced stretches with no sudden or high-impact transfer of weight, so it is great for all ages and all levels of physical fitness.

The Laurencekirk Class will be held on a Tuesday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at Mearns Fitness.

St. Cyrus classes will take place on Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm in the village hall.

Montrose classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6.15pm to 7.15pm in the activity rooms at Montrose Playhouse.