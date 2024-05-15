The Mighty Munro Muster will involve climbing all 282 of Scotland’s Munros to raise funds for the work of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland

Adventure enthusiasts are being urged to combine forces for charity to bag all of Scotland’s 282 Munros in the space of just 24 hours.

Scotland’s leading agricultural charity, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland [RHASS], are looking to assemble at least 600 people, split into teams of two or more, who will collectively ascend all 282 Munros within a single day.

The ‘Mighty Munro Muster’ challenge will raise money for RHASS-funded projects aimed at those living and working in rural Scotland, safeguarding the rights of landowners, and preserving access to the country’s breathtaking landscapes.

Munro-bagging Hollie Jenkins and her two spaniels Hugo and Spencer support the launch of Munro Muster. Picture: RHASS

The challenge has been launched as part of the society’s 240th anniversary year. Other activities include a year-long audio and visual storytelling project, 240 Years of Stories, which will contribute towards the legacy of Scotland’s agricultural and rural community, and a series of Harvest Thanksgiving services.

The Munro Muster will take place on September 21, in the wake of next month’s Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

Applicants will be entered into a ballot, choosing their desired area and level of difficulty on entry, to guarantee all the Munros are scaled during the challenge.

Alisdair Caulfield, RHASS director of advancement, said: “The collective effort involved in this challenge will not only be a testament to community spirit, but it will also be a wonderful celebration of Scotland's rich rural heritage.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland is seeking entrants for its Mighty Munro Muster event. Picture: RHASS

“We are aiming to sign up at least 600 participants to ensure that no one faces the ascent alone, the logistics in that alone will be no easy feat. Additionally, we have also set ourselves an ambitious fundraising target, which will help RHASS and our partnering beneficiaries drive positive change and leave a lasting impact on rural communities.”

Neil McIntosh, editor of The Scotsman, said: “Scotland's impressive Munros are world-famous and we're delighted that The Scotsman is the media partner for this challenge. We're hoping even more people will be inspired to enjoy our country's stunning landscape, while raising money for worthwhile causes.

“The Mighty Munro Muster is a fantastic way to mark RHASS's 240th-anniversary year and support its projects that help those living and working in rural Scotland. I would urge people to sign up and get their walking boots out to help with this record breaking attempt, while having fun as part of a team.”

Each competing team’s summit photograph will be collated and featured by The Scotsman in a commemorative supplement dedicated to the fundraising event.