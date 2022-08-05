Maud Railway Museum opens to the public this weekend

The passenger carrying miniature railway will be operational alongside the former Fraserburgh line platform assuming no adverse weather.

There are various displays both of photographs and artefacts depicting the railways of Buchan, and a couple of railway vehicles including a prison carriage from the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge line used to carry convicts to work at Stirlinghill Quarries.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also of interest is a display covering the World War1 Airship base at Lenabo near Longside.

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is looking for material for future displays and is in particular looking for photographs of livestock and agricultural produce and machinery being loaded and unloaded at Maud Station and indeed other stations in Buchan.

Indeed any family photographs of railways and railwaymen in NE Scotland would be welcome for scanning and return.