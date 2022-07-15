Lego fun at Peterhead Scottish Week

In a move designed to boost the company’s rural support, Virgin Money has announced the appointment of Peterhead’s Stephen Buchan as Regional Head of Agriculture for Scotland.

By Morag Kuc
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:36 pm
The bank has a history of providing farmers with finance across the UK, and agriculture now accounts for 16% of Virgin Money’s overall business lending.

Starting out as a bank clerk when he left school, during his career, Stephen has worked across a range of sectors including commercial banking and five years at Scottish Widows. Having held a variety of managerial roles with the bank’s Agricultural and Credit Departments, he has been responsible for building strong agricultural portfolios.

Commenting Stephen, said: “My aim is to establish Virgin Money as the best bank for farmers in Scotland. Despite this maelstrom of change my confidence in Scottish farming remains steadfast.”

