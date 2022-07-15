Lego fun at Peterhead Scottish Week

The bank has a history of providing farmers with finance across the UK, and agriculture now accounts for 16% of Virgin Money’s overall business lending.
Starting out as a bank clerk when he left school, during his career, Stephen has worked across a range of sectors including commercial banking and five years at Scottish Widows. Having held a variety of managerial roles with the bank’s Agricultural and Credit Departments, he has been responsible for building strong agricultural portfolios.
Commenting Stephen, said: “My aim is to establish Virgin Money as the best bank for farmers in Scotland. Despite this maelstrom of change my confidence in Scottish farming remains steadfast.”