Legendary singer songwriter Don McLean to celebrate 50 years of American Pie in Edinburgh

Don McLean

2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of​ ​McLean’s much loved American Pie album and in c​elebration, the 75-year-old will play the Capital in 2022. ​

In 1971, McLean released American Pie as a double-A single... it charted within a month,​ reaching the No 1 spot and making its singer an international star almost overnight. Despite decades of attempted interpretations, ​the singer has always remained enigmatic as to the song​'​s meaning ​and​ the mystery ​persists​ to this day​.​Now, 50 years ​on​, American Pie resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including Somewhere Over the Rainbow. ​It was also named by the Recording Industry of America a ​T​op 5 song of the 20th Century.

The American Troubadour​, who has ​also ​had Top 20 singles worldwide with Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So​ will play the Usher Hall on Tuesday ​September ​27​, ​2022​. Tickets go on sale on September 24 from https://donmclean.com

In 2002, American Pie was inducted into the G​rammy​ Hall of Fame​ and ​i​n 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie were auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 ​m​illion. It’s popularity also continues at karaoke nights across the country and can be heard in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the upcoming Tom Hanks movie Finch.

McLean also has a children’s book due for publication, which is expected to be released in 2022.

