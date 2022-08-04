Johnshaven Fish Festival returns to calendar

The festival will be held in the harbour area from 11am to 4pm and promises to have all the usual events plus more as it makes up for its two-year haitus.

Among the popular attractions is the raft race, which is open to everyone.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You don’t have to live in Johnshaven, you just have to build a raft and paddle it around the harbour!

Johnshaven is the place to be on Saturday

It can be as plain or as fancy as you like. For more information email [email protected]

The Scottish Fisheries Museum will also be there on the day, along with White Wing, a Badlie, a variety of Fifie which was popular with the east of Scotland fishing communities in the early part of last century.

She was uild in 1917 for the Ritchie family of Whitehills where she was registered. She was sold in 1942 to Gourdon for, where many years, she was used for creel fishing and catching haddock at the line fishing.

She remained in Gourdon until the 1980s when she was gifted to the museum and began an extensive restoration programme returning her to the original lugsail rig design of more than a century ago.

Among the many stalls this year are Bo Faux Taxidermy which offers unique, faux taxidermy made from recycled materials.

Keptie Bakery will also be there. This is a multi-award-winning family baker which uses local high quality ingredients and traditional methods.

Look for for their delicious breads including chilli and cheese bloomers and sourdough, their mouth-watering sweet treats and their famous Scotch pies and steak bridies.

There will also be freshly-caught local seafood, burgers and live music in three venues.

Parking is available at Lathallan School and there will be a shuttle bus service throughout the day.

Organising the event is the Johnshaven Fish Festival Management Group.

Over the years it has run the event with very low members and is therefore inviting anyone interested in joining its ranks to get in touch.