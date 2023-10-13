Podcasts have never been to popular – and the horror genre is a particularly fertile area for the spoken word medium.

The countdown to Halloween is on with the spookiest night of the year just a couple of weeks away.

To get you in the mood, we’ve picked our favourite horror podcasts to curl up in a dark room to – all available on the usual platforms.

Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale takes place in a remote desert community.

Tune in twice a month to hear the latest from the fictional town of Night Vale, where supernatural and paranormal goings-on are just part of daily life and all conspiracy theories are true. The regular collection of news, announcements and advertisements cleverly builds up a spooky narrative. There are over 220 episodes for newbies to catch up on.

Scare You To Sleep

Join Shelby Scott every week to hear creepy tales backed by immersive sound effects and read in a soothing voice that delivers on the promise of the title. The stories are a mix of Scott’s own work, those gleaned from the internet, the writing of long-forgotten authors and listener-submitted shockers. Don’t be surprised if it takes you a few tries to get to the end without napping.

Lore

The multi award-winning Lore Podcast comes out every Monday and has attracted over 445 million listens to date. Each episode promises to “examine a new dark historical tale in a modern campfire experience”. That means deep-dive investigations into the stories that prove real life is more terrifying than anything Hollywood can dream up.

Let’s Not Meet

For over 120 episodes over eight seasons Andy Tate has been sharing true life horror stories written by the very people who have experiences them – billed as “those who made it out alive”. Not one to listen to immediately before bed, it may make your everyday human encounters start to seem like the start of a scary movie.

Evolution of Horror