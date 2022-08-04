Funbox say farewell with final Stonehaven show

The much-loved trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog have delighted thousands of children and their families across the country since they first took to the stage in 2015.

But this year will see Funbox hit the road one last time - and they plan to go out with a bang.

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Kevin, Anya, and former musical partner Gary Coupland created Funbox after the end of the iconic children’s entertainment act in 2015.

Balancing traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour, over the years Funbox have developed their own unique brand of modern manic humour and organised chaos that fans love.

For their ultimate year of touring, Anya and Kevin will take the ‘funbox’ for a final whirl before hanging up their keys.

At the Funky Farm show, Anya and Kevin will escape to the countryside for songs, silliness and farmyard frolics.

Anya said: “Funbox has been an incredible part of our lives, and visiting Stonehaven was always a highlight.

"All good things must come to an end, and we’re planning to go out on a high.

"We can’t wait to perform at Bettridge Centre one final time and say a fond farewell to our loyal audience.”

Kevin added: “Seven years have come and gone in the blink of an eye and we still can’t believe how lucky we’ve been to call this our job.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to Bettridge Centre to sing with us for one last big Funbox hoolie!”

Since forming, Funbox have taken their special brand of family fun the length and breadth of the country and beyond, with memorable performances in Orkney, Cambridge – and plenty of places in between.

You can catch Funbox at the Bettridge Centre on September 11.