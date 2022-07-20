Fantastic week of classical concerts is back thanks to the Aboyne Cello Festival

Taking place in Aberdeen, Aboyne, Banchory and Tarland, the concerts will be a stunning mix of top quality music presented with friendly and informative introductions and with a variety of interesting music including popular favourites and more rarely heard works.

Sunday, July 24; Phoenix Centre, Bieldside, Aberdeen

Kicking off the week of concerts in style Rebecca Gilliver (principal cello of the London Symphony Orchestra) will present a varied and inspiring programme of music featuring a whole array of wonderful women composers, always present in the history of music, but so rarely celebrated.

The concert will be balanced by the magnificent Sonata for Piano and Cello by César Franck, with international pianist, Sophia Rahman.

Rebecca caused a hit when she played at the Phoenix Centre in 2019 and is looking forward to returning.

Monday, July 25; Aboyne and Deedside Community Theatre, Aboyne

The youngest ever winner of The Royal Philharmonic Society’s prestigious ‘Julius Isserlis’ scholarship at age 17, Finn Mannion, now 20 and studying in Swizerland, is the Aboyne Cello Festival Young Artist 2022.

Finn’s infectious enthusiasm for chamber music has led to his already having performed chamber music with many leading musicians from Britain and abroad.

In Aboyne he will be joined by well known pianist, Sophia Rahman, in a programme including music by Bach, Cassadó, Schumann and Debussy.

An exciting opportunity to hear this fantastic young cellist live, Finn’s talent and exceptional musicality was evident from a young age.

When he was 10 he was awarded a government funded place at Scotland’s National Music School in Edinburgh, where he stayed for 7 years and he has been principal cello with all three of Scotland’s Youth Orchestras.

Wednesday, July 27, The Barn Arts Centre, Banchory

Reinstating the annual Three Cellists recital at The Barn takes advantage of the fact these top cellists are staying in Tarland to be Tutors for the Cello Festival Summer School.

The summer school attracts students from all the major British music conservatoires as well as from abroad.

This inspiring concert is always brimming with joie de vivre! Rebecca Gilliver, principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra; Alice Neary, international soloist and James Halsey, Aboyne Cello Festival Director and cellist of the Bingham String Quartet will chat and play works by Bach, Beethoven, De Falla, Vivaldi and Fauré.

Saturday afternoon, July 30; St. Thomas’ Church, Aboyne

Saturday afternoon treat! David Adams, violin, is the Concertmaster of the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera and violinist of the London Bridge Trio and joins Alice Neary cellist, for a programme of violin and cello music.

These two stupendous musicians, established in their own rights at the top of the classical music world, join forces for a wonderful concert which includes works by Bach and Ravel and ‘Pier Music’ specially written for the duo last year by Robert Fokkens.

David and Alice have worked together for many years and are joint Artistic Directors of the Penarth Chamber Music Festival.

Sunday, July 31; MacRobert Hall, Tarland

To end the week all the cellists from the Summer School join forces and present the ever popular Giant Cello Ensemble concert as a thankyou to Tarland Hall for hosting the classes all through the Festival.

The sound of an orchestra of 26 cellists cannot be compared! Always a popular concert, this year the orchestra will be performing Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture; a premier of Waltz No.1 by Aberdonian Dave Southwood; Haydn’s C major cello concerto with Rebecca Gilliver (principal cello of the London Symphony Orchestra) as soloist; Jupiter from Holst’s Planets Suite.

The Aboyne Cello Festival is a fantastic opportunity to have individual lessons, play in cello ensembles, play in a giant cello orchestra and listen to professional recitals.

lt’s is known to be a fun, supportive cello summer school based in wonderful surroundings with an ethos of friendship and positive thinking and the very best international cellist tutors.

There is a concert given by course participants, two resident pianists available all week, and also have exciting sessions with an "Educational Kinesiologist" about nerves and how to get the best from your brain!

The week is open to cellists of ALL ages and abilities, and your involvement will be tailored to your individual needs and standard.