On Facebook, the zoo posted a picture of two of its gentoo penguins, and asked visitors to “Be GENTOO with our things”.

The post read: “We're delighted to see so many enthusiastic faces but please remember that alongside respecting our team and other visitors, our wonderful exhibits and signage deserve the same treatment.”

“Anyone caught tampering with signs may be left to Kevin...”

Kevin is the zoo’s “naughtiest penguin”, who has a lifetime ban from the penguin parade for pecking at visitors.

In the comments, visitors shared their bad experiences of fellow guests at the zoo. One wrote: “Soooo many people, both kids and adults, were touching, pulling at and leaning on the dinosaurs when I was last there even though there is a sign at every single one telling people not to touch”, while another described other visitors as “utterly disgraceful”.