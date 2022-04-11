Locals should be on the lookout for Fore Play’s bright pink flags and branded envelopes at key locations throughout the cities, with a prize per day up for grabs in each city.

Prizes worth a total of over £1000 will be on offer, hidden at iconic landmarks in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching Tuesday, April 12 and running until Thursday, April 14, locals can secure the goods in time for the Easter weekend.

Rewarding six lucky winners, Fore Play’s Easter Egg hunt will feature prize packages including £100 Scotland Loves Local gift cards, as Fore Play aims to support fellow local independent businesses this Easter.

Winners will also take home a supercharged birdie package worth over £70 offering a round of golf, welcome prosecco, 2 cocktails and a delicious meal from Luxford Burgers in Edinburgh or Loaded street food specialists in Glasgow, and a luxury Easter egg from local chocolatiers Bare Bones Chocolate.

Clues for the hunt will be posted each day on Fore Play’s Instagram.

Prizes will be hidden at landmarks in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Fore Play’s courses are inspired by their city’s landmarks, from Glasgow’s famous Duke of Wellington cone to Edinburgh’s own Greyfriars Bobby. The venue has hinted that locals could come across prizes at these iconic places.

Both venues have recently refreshed for spring, with new cocktail menus and garlands of flowers. Fore Play’s golf carts have also been decorated with a special floral installation.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Fore Play Crazy Golf are sending fans in Edinburgh and Glasgow on an Easter Egg Hunt.