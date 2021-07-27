Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The former Radio 1 DJ, who now presents the weekly Soundtracking podcast on which she interviews film-makers about their musical influences, will take to the decks following the final race at the East Lothian track on Friday August 20.

More than 5,000 are expected to attend the glamorous summer racing event which will be the largest race day staged at Musselburgh since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hat's the way to do it in style - Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse

Anstruther-born Edith, who was a regular BBC Radio 1 presenter before moving on to a number of other high-profile radio and television presenting roles, including most recently The BAFTA Awards alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary, is no stranger to Musselburgh Racecourse and hosted the last Stobo Castle Ladies Day celebrations in 2019.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “We are delighted Edith is able to join us at what is our premier race day of the summer Flat season.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we are pulling out the stops to stage a boutique Ladies Day, which will be smaller in scale but will have all the trappings of our traditionally glamorous event.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse Picture: © Jessica Shurte

“Edith was a huge hit when she last appeared at Musselburgh and we are sure our guests on 20 August will make it another special afternoon and evening, as she puts the seal on what we hope will be a superb afternoon of high fashion and first class sport.”

Edith Bowman added: “I am delighted to be returning to Musselburgh for Stobo Castle Ladies Day and I can promise for the 5,000 guests attending that we will make this a day to remember. It has been such a challenging time for many of us and this will be a great occasion to let our collective hair down, to laugh and dance with friends and to just be in the company of those dear to us.”

Stobo Castle’s Marketing Director Jenni Watts, added: “Stobo Castle Ladies Day is well established as one of Scotland’s most stylish, exciting and fun events of the summer and we are very pleased to continue our long association with Musselburgh Racecourse. Staging this key event is an important step forward for the hospitality sector as we welcome back guests who have supported both our businesses through the difficult challenges of the last 18 months.”

Edith Bowman will be swapping her decks for a day at the races

General admission tickets for Stobo Castle Ladies Day are selling fast and with fewer than 800 tickets remaining, people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment. For further information visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

