Date for Cruden Bay flower and veg show

There will be plenty of competition at Cruden Bay Flower and Veg Show later this month.

All exhibitors and visitors are asked to note the change of venue.

A spokesman for the group said: “Please note that this year's Show will be held at Longhaven Hall and not St James' Church.

"When the event was originally being planned, St James' was unsure of future Covid regulations and could not confirm our use of the premises.

“We will be glad to welcome you all at Longhaven.

The date for this years flower and vegetable show is Saturday, August 27

Doors open 1.00 pm with the prizegiving at 3pm, followed by a raffle and auction.

Admission is by by donation.