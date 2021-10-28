3. Walrus From Space

Taking place at various times on 1-5, 9, and 11-12 November, Walrus From Space will see audiences join scientists from Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and British Antarctic Survey (BAS) to discuss the Walrus From Space project. WWF and BAS are asking the public to become ‘Walrus Detectives’ and help contribute to conservation science by searching for walrus in the thousands of satellite images taken from space. The sessions will begin with a presentation from one or more of the scientists leading the project, displaying imagery of walrus in the Arctic, followed by a Q&A with the scientists and the opportunity to take part in the project and become a walrus scientist yourself.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images