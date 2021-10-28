Organisers have designated the Glasgow Science Centre, just across the RIver Clyde from the OVO Hydro and Scottish Events Campus where much of the serious COP26 business will be carried out, as a ‘Green Zone’.
It will be open every day of the Climate Change Conference, from November 1-12, with a range of talks, events and workshops that anybody – including Glasgow residents, visiting campaigners and conference delegates – can snap up a free tickets for.
Here are 10 of the events that caught our eye.
1. Our Place in the Cosmos
Screening every day of the conference in the science centre's planetarium (check website for exact times) is hour-long documentary Our Place in the Cosmos. It's about the special, fragile place of the Earth in our Galaxy, the only habitat we know is able to sustain life. The fascinating contrasts between planets are demonstrated in the show, as audiences are shown how oceans might have looked on Venus and Mars, before looking at what would happen to our continents should sea level rise.
2. Earthsong: science-inspired poetry against climate change
Taking place on Monday, November 1, at 1pm, Earthsong will see ward-winning poets and spoken word artists from around the world teaming up with researchers from Imperial College London and beyond. They’ll present poetry on an environmental theme in a range of languages, with time for questions and answers from the live performers afterwards.
3. Walrus From Space
Taking place at various times on 1-5, 9, and 11-12 November, Walrus From Space will see audiences join scientists from Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and British Antarctic Survey (BAS) to discuss the Walrus From Space project. WWF and BAS are asking the public to become ‘Walrus Detectives’ and help contribute to conservation science by searching for walrus in the thousands of satellite images taken from space. The sessions will begin with a presentation from one or more of the scientists leading the project, displaying imagery of walrus in the Arctic, followed by a Q&A with the scientists and the opportunity to take part in the project and become a walrus scientist yourself.
4. How sport can help kick carbon, with Sky Sports
On Thursday, November 4, at 1.30pm, join Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn and guests to see how climate change will have an impact on sport, and how the immense power of sport can help to combat the climate crisis. Plus, an exclusive first look of a brand new short-form documentary created by Sky Sports – Cricket’s Climate Crisis.
