Camm & Hooper set to officially launch Platform with Immersive Showcase

In an ambitious nod to Scotland's rich tapestry of culture and innovation, Camm & Hooper is inviting the who's who of the event industry to explore its expansive multi-room setup through an experiential event showcase titled 'People Make Platform’ on April 18th, from 6:30pm to 11pm.

Nestled in the heart of Glasgow city centre, under the iconic Hielanman’s umbrella, the legendary multi-faceted space is setting the standard for unique events in the city. By unlocking the full potential of Platform, they promise a night of 'wow' experiences for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The immersive launch event will encapsulate the essence of Glasgow’s vibrant community and celebrate local suppliers and friends of Platform. Featuring urban art installations by contemporary artist Ross Muir Art — famed for his unique use of Adidas tracksuits and paintings inspired by art history — alongside up-and-coming Glasgow-based sculptor, Council Baby.

Glasgow's famous hospitality scene continues to grow with the launch of events venue Platform.

Event professionals attending will have the opportunity to witness Platform's adaptability firsthand, with live music performances throughout the evening. Renowned party curators We Should Hang Out More, poptastic indie disco DJs Pretty Ugly Club, and local band The Lines will be lighting up Platform, all complemented with a mouthwatering selection of street food and signature drinks.

An urban playground will provide the background for mesmerising performances, including an impressive half pipe with master skateboarders pulling dynamic tricks. Guests can also wander the unique space and discover a vibrant world of drag-themed fashion, specially brewed beers from craft specialist, Brewhub, and an interactive games hall with giant beer pong and more, illustrating the venue's potential for engaging and innovative event formats.