Bounce in the Barclay raises cash for Peterhead care home

Kids can bounce away on no less than 20 bouncy castles on the day.

Bounce in the Barclay will be held at the town’s Barclay Park on Sunday, August 28, to raise funds for Allandale Care Home.

There will be no less than 20 bouncy castles for kids to enjoy a well as a host of other attractions to keep the adults entertained too.

The first session runs from 10am to 12.30pm and a second session from 1.30pm to 4pm

Wristbands cost £7 per child per session and crafters are welcome to go along at a cost of £10 per table.

Tickets are available from Marco’s Chipper on Ugie Road.

Sponsors for the event are Peterhead FC and Marco’s Chipper, Andy Brown, Fisher Castles, Wayne Clark, Stuart Bayliss and Bouncemania.