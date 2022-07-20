Alan's truck takes top spot at Peterhead Scottish Week truck show

There was a fantastic turnout for this popular event, with event organiser, John Smith stating that the show got off to a great start with a steady stream of people coming along during the six-hour event.

There were a good variety of vehicles on display and lots for the kids to enjoy thanks to the mini trucks provided by Wheelie Fun of Ellon and bungee jumparoos by Stirling Family Fun Fairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of trucks and vans were in competition and the results were as follows -

Alan Wood with his winning truck.

Best Private Light Commercial (sponsored by M&B Plant Hire) – 1 Kaiden Clark, 2 Grant Thomson, 3 Peter Riddell.

Best Working Light Commercial (sponsored by Old Smoke House) – 1 Arthur Brown, 2 Liam Gibson, 3 Jonathon Adams.

Best Working Truck up to 1 year old (sponsored by ST Tyres) – 1 Barry Jennings. No second or third.

Best Working Truck 1-3 Years Old (sponsored by Alex Aiken & Son) – 1 Ryan Ironside. No second or third.

It wasn’t just trucks that were on show.

Best Working Truck 3-5 Years Old (sponsored by Grampian Commercials) – 1 Alan Wood, 2 Gary Ironside 3 Tom Petrie.

Best Working Truck Over 5 Years Old (sponsored by Ironside & Son) – 1 Ewan Will, 2 Scotty, 3 S.S Walker.

Best Working Rigid (sponsored by Direct Waste Management) – 1 Gary Ironside, 2 Ryan Ironside, 3 Tom Petrie.

Best Fleet 2 or More (sponsored by Valet by Darren) 1 Ironside, 2 Redpath, 3 Rattery.

Best Interior (sponsored by Robert Porter Transport) – 1 Alan Wood, 2 Ryan Ironside, 3 Graham Rafferty.

Best Old Timer Pre 2000 (sponsored by BB Christofferson) – 1 Bob Watt, 2 Scott Rettalic, 3 Colin Lawson.

Best Owner Driver (sponsored by M&H Carriers) – Gary Ironside, 2 Graham Rattery, 3 Bob Watt.

Best Company Owned (sponsored by AutoSmart) – 1 Alan Wood, 2 Ewan Will, 3 C.F. Jenning.