Scotland, as a winning holiday destination, boasts an exemplary display of exciting family attractions.
From ancient castles and historic ships to luscious forests and science centres, there’s truly something for everyone.
Now, with Scotland’s summer holidays in full swing, kids are looking for excitement all over the country, while parents are racking their brains trying to find the best options for their little ones.
We all love a win-win, so to keep parents and kids alike happy this summer, here are 12 fun family days out in Scotland that will bring joy to the entire family.
1. Hang out with Dolphins - Torry Battery, Aberdeen
Looking for a sea-themed adventure? Try out Greyhope Bay to see the newly opened dolphin viewing centre in Aberdeen. The centre has been recorded as the “best place” to spot Bottlenose dolphins from the UK. What’s more, they’re so close that you don’t even need binoculars. Best of all, entry is free, so swing by between Wednesday and Sunday from 10AM-6PM so you and your little ones can go ‘dolphin watching’ (https://www.greyhopebay.com/).
Photo: Yvonne Stewart Henderson (Getty Images)
2. Take time to smell the roses (and thousands of other plants) - Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh
If you’re a nature-loving family, or a parent trying to get your kids interested in the garden, then look no further than The Royal Botanic Gardens. Located in Edinburgh, the gardens house over 2,400 plants from countries worldwide, creating a breathtaking experience for the little ones. For more information, check out the Royal Botanic Garden’s website (https://www.rbge.org.uk/).
Photo: Anna Zheludkova (canva)
3. Lose yourself in the Wilds - Highland Wildlife Park, Inverness-shire
Chances are your wee ones are animal lovers, right? This summer, the Highland Wildlife Park is opening their gates after hours on July 29 at 6:30PM (and closing at 9PM.) This gives visitors even more of an opportunity to see a diverse and beautiful display of wildlife. Tickets for children are £11.50, but all kids under 3 can come in for free. For more information about tickets, check out their website (https://www.highlandwildlifepark.org.uk/events-experiences/afterhours/).
Photo: Paul Campbell
4. Dundee Summer (Bash) Streets Festival - Dundee
Scotland’s sunniest city, Dundee, hosts a festival that ‘illustrates’ how Dundee is the home of comics, celebrating the wealth of characters and stories that have come from this Scottish city. There’s something for everyone here, including workshops, film screenings, a pop-up outdoor comic museum, and the popular ‘Dennis fun-run’. Don’t miss out on this family day out that sees Dundee transformed into ‘Beanotown’. It starts on July 14 and ends July 24, and it is free for all ages to enter.
Photo: Simon Price