1. Hang out with Dolphins - Torry Battery, Aberdeen

Looking for a sea-themed adventure? Try out Greyhope Bay to see the newly opened dolphin viewing centre in Aberdeen. The centre has been recorded as the “best place” to spot Bottlenose dolphins from the UK. What’s more, they’re so close that you don’t even need binoculars. Best of all, entry is free, so swing by between Wednesday and Sunday from 10AM-6PM so you and your little ones can go ‘dolphin watching’ (https://www.greyhopebay.com/).

Photo: Yvonne Stewart Henderson (Getty Images)