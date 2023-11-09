All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

The Prodigy Glasgow Hydro gig: Stage times, support, age restrictions, tickets and likely setlist

A band who redefined electronic music in the 1990s are set to visit Scotland's biggest city.

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
 Comment
The Prodigy will be playing Glasgow this month.The Prodigy will be playing Glasgow this month.
The Prodigy will be playing Glasgow this month.

The Prodigy will launch their seven-date 'Army of the Ants' tour at the OVO Hydro following a run of well-received festival dates over the summer.

Liam H and Maxim first played without much-missed member Keith Flint for three nights at London's Brixton Academy last year, and now more fans will be able to experience the powerful show that pays tribute to their former frontman.

Here's everything you need to know about the Glasgow show.

When are The Prodigy playing Glasgow?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Prodigy will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, November 16. Doors are at 6.30pm.

Is there a support act?

Two acts will be supporting The Prodigy at their Hydro gig. A set from DJ Jack Saunders will lauch proceedings. Then the crowd will be treated to a set by Soft Play, the British punk duo formerly known as Slaves. After being on hiatus for several years, Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman have reignited their partnership under a new moniker, and their time on the road with The Prodigy will mark the band's much anticipated return to touring. .

Are there age restrictions?

The standing area is only for those over the age of 14, with those under 16 needing to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas, those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What are the stage times?

These are the full approximate stage times which, as ever, are subject to change.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Jack Saunders: 7pm-7.30pm

Soft Play: 7.45pm-8.30pm

The Prodigy: 9pm-10.30pm

Curfew: 10.30pm

Can I still get tickets?

Limited tickets for the Hydro gig are still available, starting at £46.55 here.

What will The Prodigy play?

The Prodigy toured extensively earlier this year and played a broadly similar setlist each time. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, as played at a gig in Dublin:

  1. Breathe
  2. Omen
  3. Wild Frontier
  4. Light Up the Sky
  5. Climbatize
  6. Everybody in the Place
  7. Disrupt Ya Flow
  8. Voodoo People
  9. Firestarter
  10. Roadblox
  11. No Good (Start the Dance)
  12. Their Law
  13. Get Your Fight On
  14. Poison
  15. Need Some1
  16. Smack My Bitch Up
  17. Take Me to the Hospital
  18. Invaders Must Die
  19. We Live Forever
  20. Out of Space
Related topics:TicketsSSE HydroGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.