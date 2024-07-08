The National’s Matt Berninger. | AFP via Getty Images

A beloved indie band are set to play a dramatic outdoor gig in Scotland.

Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 2001 The National have become one of the world’s biggest live acts, their breakthrough coming with 2005’s Alligator.

They’ve now released 10 studio albums, most recently last-year’s double-hit of First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track - both critically acclaimed and instant fan favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band are now touring, playing songs from their new album along with some of their best known titles from through the years.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date at the atmospheric venue of Edinburgh Castle.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Tha National playing Edinburgh?

The National will play Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 11.

Do The National have a support act?

For the Edinburgh leg of their tour The National will be supported by Beth Atwell. The Brighton-based critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter has released three albums of folk-tinged indie, most recently this year’s Light Sleeper, with the lead single Sylvester produced by none-other than The National’s Aaron Dessner.

What are the expected stage times?

The venue have yet to confirm the set times other than that doors will open at 6.45pm - watch this space. Based on previous similar concerts at the venue, expect Bess Atwell to play from around 7.30pm followed by The National taking the satge at some time between 8.30-9pm.

Can I still buy tickets?

If you’ve decided at the last minute that you would like to go then you are in luck, there are still tickets left, priced from £59.35 (plus the inevitable booking fee) available here.

Are there age restictions in place?

In the standing areas it’s over 14s only and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. In the seated area all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Organisers have adviced that the gig is not suitable for infants or small children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's the likely The National setlist?

The National don’t always play the same setlist each night, although a fair few songs are played at most gigs. If your name isn’t Aaron Dessner you can’t be certain what they’ll play, but expect to hear a good number of these songs, performed at a recent gig in London.