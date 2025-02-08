The Masked Singer has revealed the identities of two more celebrities - in last night’s semi-final. Just three stars remain in the competition - following the shock double elimination last week and a double elimination again this week.

There is just one episode left in the 2025 series of the hit ITV programme. It means that by the end of next weekend, all of the identities will have been revealed.

The date of the final has been confirmed - as well as the contestants who will take place in it. While the reason that Rita Ora is missing from the judges panel has been revealed.

1 . Giant Joel - episode 1 Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask

2 . Spag Bol - episode 1 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1.

3 . Pegasus - episode 2 In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume.

4 . Toad in the Hole - episode 3 The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11.