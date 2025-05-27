The Lumineers have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Fo

A band famed for thier chart-topping Americana are on their way to Scotland.

Formed in Denver in 2005, The Lumineers found fame with their self-titled 2012 debut album which went top 10 around the world - including hitting number 2 on the Billboard US charts.

Since then they have become one of the world’s most popular folk-rock bands, thanks to songs like Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Ophelia, Angela and Cleopatra.

They have now released five studio albums, most recently this year’s Automatic, and are known for their energetic live shows.

The band are currently on a world tour in support of their new album, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Lumineers playing Glasgow?

The Lumineers play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Thursday, May 29.

Who is supporting The Lumineers at their Glasgow gig?

The Lumineers will be supported at their Glasgow Hydro gig by singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi. Marcagi rose to fame after his song Scared to Start went viral on TikTok and became a UK Top 10 hit. Well worth turning up early for.

What are the stage times for The Lumineers at the Glasgow Hydro?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Michael Marcagi will take to the stage at 7.30pm. Expect The Lumineers to start their set at around 9pm - but best make sure you’re there by 8.30pm to ensure you don’t miss the start of their set. The show will finish by 10.45pm.

Are tickets still available for The Lumineers?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £48.10. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at The Lumineers’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Lumineers gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Lumineers setlist?

The Lumineers are mixing it up on the tour, not playing the same setlist every night. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from their recent London show.