Las Vegas rockers The Killers are set to play Edinburgh for the first time in their long career.

The group, led by singer Brandon Flowers, will play the Royal Highland Centre on Tuesday, August 29.

It comes hot on the heels of the Connect Festival, which saw Primal Scream, Fred Again and boygenius play the venue.

One of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, they have sold more than 28 million records worldwide and have topped the UK album charts with every one of their seven studio albums - most recently 2021's Pressure Machine.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

Is there a support act?

The Killers will be supported by Smiths legend Johnny Marr, who is likely to also make a guest appearance with the headliners.

Recent gigs have seen him perform several cover versions of songs made famous by his old band, including Panic, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

What time will The Killers be on at?

Exact stage times have yet to be confirmed but doors to the concert open at 5pm. Judging by previous concerts at the venue The Killers are likely to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

What's the likely setlist?

Expect a setlist similar to that the band played at their recent appearance at the Reading and Leeds Festival. They played the following songs:

My Own Soul's Warning Enterlude When You Were Young Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Smile Like You Mean It Shot at the Night Running Towards a Place Somebody Told Me Spaceman For Reasons Unknown Your Side of Town Runaways Read My Mind Caution All These Things That I've Done The Man Human Mr. Brightside

How do I get to the Royal Highland Centre?

There are several options to get to the gig by public transport from Edinburgh City Centre.

Lothian Bus number 98 runs from the city centre to the entrance of the concert, stopping at North St David Street, Shandwick Place, and Haymarket trin station, taking roughly 30 minutes.

Alternatively you can take the tram from the city centre to Igliston Park & Ride. From there it's a 20 minute walk to the concert, or you can hop on one of the free shuttle buses.

If you wan to drive to the concert you'll need to book a space in advance at a cost of £11.

Are there age restrictions?