The Great British Baking Show has sent home its third baker 🚨🍞

The Great British Baking Show is back and its bread week.

Another baker is set to depart the famous tent.

But who has left this week?

Netflix has finally served up the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show. The iconic cookery competition is back and wowing audiences once again.

It is bread week in the tent, the show aired on British TV earlier in the week. But it is time for it to come out in America.

But who left the show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left The Great British Baking Show this week?

Spoilers for The Great British Baking Show Collection 13 episode 3. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode from September 19.

Having survived after a rocky star last week, Pui Man had a bit of a wobble in the signature bake. Despite baking her monkey bread well, it left the judges wanting in the flavour department.

Aaron on the other hand, had strong flavours, but his monkey bread had turned out much worse on the baking side. Leaving him needing to turn things around quickly as well, which he did in the technical

Pui Man’s doughnuts were uneven and underproved, but did taste okay. Lesley also struggled to get them even as well.

In the rankings, Pui Man’s were ranked tenth with Lesley in ninth. Nataliia and Jessika were also towards the bottom.

Before the showstopper, the judges did their usual debriefs and identified Pui Man and Nataliia as being at risk after the first day. With Aaron also hovering on the edge after his struggles in the signature.

Unfortunately, for Pui Man, despite pulling off an eye-catching showstopper, it wasn’t enough to save her. She was eliminated.

Who won Star Baker this week?

Iain started off the week strong with his monkey bread in the signature bake as his cheesy creation impressed both the judges. Tom picked up where he left off last week, impressing with his French creation - that took Prue back to her time across the channel.

Jessika was another who nailed the first challenge. Nadia’s flavours impressed as she leaned on her Italian heritage.

In the technical challenge, Nadia impressed again, coming second after the blind judging. Jasmine won after her doughnuts hit the spot with the judges.

Jasmine took home star baker for the first time after completing a strong week with her showstopper. She is the third person to win the award so far in the season.

What were the challenges this week?

Having made it through cake and then biscuit week, the bakers now faced a trip into the lion's den. It was bread all the way down with three more testing challenges.

Bread expert Paul Hollywood had certainly rolled up his sleeves and dug deep for this year’s edition of the fan favourite theme. The bakers all declared how “nervous” they were before the challenges even began.

First up they had to make monkey bread in the signature challenge - which fortunately isn’t made out of monkeys. They were encouraged to use different coloured doughs and Paul predicted a lot of cheese.

It was a tear and share style of dish with Prue saying in a voice over that people pick bits off and eat it like a monkey. Any zookeepers or experts who want to chime in, let me know if this is how our distant relatives also eat!

Unsurprisingly it was Paul who had set the technical challenge, you didn’t need to be an auger to predict that one. It was a true classic in the form of glazed doughnuts.

There would be glazing, deep frying, and as many doughnut puns as Noel could fit in as possible. The proving was one of the real pain points that could put the bakers at risk but fortunately Paul had left them a very simple recipe - without much detail - to help them. Did I say fortunately…

For the showstopper, the bakers were tasked with making a three-tier sweet bread with enriched dough. In the words of Prue, it had to be like a tiered wedding cake, but made out of bread.