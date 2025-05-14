The Celebrity Traitors 2025: BBC drops first look at The Traitors spin-off - when is it out?
- The Celebrity Traitors is set to arrive later in 2025.
- The BBC has offered fans a first look at the highly anticipated spin-off.
- But what does the trailer show?
It is almost time to return to the beautiful Scottish highlands for another game of murder and deception. The Celebrity Traitors is on the horizon and the BBC has finally offered fans the first look.
A brief clip has been released by the broadcaster - and the prize for winning the show has been revealed. Claudia Winkleman will return to be on hosting duties as the cast has been confirmed.
But what does the trailer show? Here’s all you need to know:
BBC drops first look at The Celebrity Traitors
The Beeb has surprised fans by releasing a 30 second teaser for the highly anticipated spin-off show - based on the hugely popular hit show. It features host Claudia back in the Traitors Castle, which is cast at night with a grandfather clock ominously ticking away in the background.
She declares: “Look at all those famous faces: smiling, popular, talented, clever, respected, all hoping that we’ll play nicely because they are celebrities. They couldn’t be more wrong.”
It features close ups of the celebs portraits on the wall of the breakfast room. We’ve embedded the clip above - please give it a moment to load in.
Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors?
The full line-up for the BBC series has been confirmed. It includes the following famous faces:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actor
- Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
- David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
- Joe Wilkinson - Comedian
- Jonathan Ross - Presenter
- Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
- Niko Omilana - Content Creator
- Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
- Ruth Codd - Actor
- Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
- Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
What prize does the winner of The Celebrity Traitors get?
The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.
Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."
When will The Celebrity Traitors be released?
It is set to arrive on the BBC in autumn, it has been confirmed. Expect an exact date to be revealed in the coming months.
A regular season of The Traitors is also on the cards for early 2026. So fans will be eating good over the next 12 months.
