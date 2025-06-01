The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is nearing a conclusion - but how many episodes are left? 📺

BBC’s Lockerbie drama will continue tonight (June 1).

Four episodes have already been broadcast.

But how many are left in the show?

It is almost time for another episode in the BBC’s latest drama: The Bombing of Pan Am 103. The show explores the “untold story” of the investigation into the Lockerbie bombing on both sides of the Atlantic.

Viewers might be wondering how many episodes are left in the series. The cast for the drama has been confirmed as well - find out more.

But when will The Bombing of Pan Am 103 end? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of The Bombing of Pan Am 103 are left?

DS Ed McCusker (Connor Swindells) in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. | Mark Mainz/BBC/Netflix

The show will have six episodes in total, it has been confirmed. It is produced by both BBC and Netflix - with the latter set to release it outside the UK.

Before tonight (June 1), The Bombing of Pan Am 103 has aired four episodes. The fifth is set to be broadcast at 9pm on the Beeb.

The sixth and final episode of the show is set to air 24 hours later on Monday (June 2) night. It will also start at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Who is in the cast of The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The show features plenty of faces that you will undoubtedly recognise - including Suits star Patrick J. Adams. The full cast includes:

Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes, Sex Education)

Patrick J. Adams (Suits, A League of Their Own)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, Severance)

Peter Mullan (Ozark, Payback)

Tony Curran (Mary & George, Mayflies)

Douglas Hodge (The Great, Catastrophe)

Eddie Marsan (The Power, Ray Donovan)

Nicholas Gleaves (After The Flood, The Rising)

Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Vigil)

Andrew Rothney (The Undeclared War, Traces)

Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Guilt)

Cora Bissett (Annika, Shetland)

Kevin McKidd (Greys Anatomy, Six Four)

Parker Sawyers (Spy/Master, P-Valley)

James Harkness (The Sixth Commandment, The Victim)

Molly Geddes (Dinosaur, Where We Stop)

Khalid Laith (Vigil, Cobra)

Amanda Drew (The Gold, Wolf)

What to expect from The Bombing of Pan Am 103 tonight?

The preview for episode five, via Radio Times , reads: “The ongoing joint Scottish and FBI investigation closes in on the identity of a key player in the bombing, but progress is threatened by troubled relations between international agencies.

“A secret CIA asset could hold the key to revealing the identities of those responsible for the bombing of Pan Am 103.”

