The Apprentice 2025: full list of candidates fired so far - see who has left BBC show

Published 27th Mar 2025, 08:59 BST

Lord Sugar has used his famous ‘you’re fired’ line quite a lot in recent weeks 👨‍💼

The Apprentice has really ratched up the stakes in the last few weeks. Lord Sugar has resorted to double firings for two weeks in a row.

It now means that the original cast has been truly trimmed down as we reach the sharp end of the competition. But with so many candidates being sent home recently, you might have lost track of everyone who has left.

We have had a surprise resignation in the boardroom - and history as both teams lost last week. It has been one heck of a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary on TV.

But who has been fired so far in the current series? We’ve rounded up all of the previous departures as of week 8 (March 20) - expect further fireworks tonight (March 27).

Online gift store owner Emma was fired after the first task - the tours in Austria.

1. Emma Rothwell - fired task 1

Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann was the second person to hear 'You're Fired' in series 19. She packed her bags after the second task - when her team's virtual pop singer didn't hit the high note.

2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2

Poor Carlo, it was amazing he made it as far as task three truth be told. The hair transplant consultant seemed to rub the other contestants up the wrong way and he left after the negotiation task in week three.

3. Carlo Brancati - fired task 3

Salon chain owner went down with the ship after task four. She was in charge of team potato in 'crops to cash' and her dire leadership left her firmly in the firing line - in one of the shortest boardrooms ever.

4. Nadia Suliaman - fired task 4

