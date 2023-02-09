As Rihanna prepares to take to the stage for one of the highest-profile gigs of the year, we take a look back at the biggest hits from Super Bowls past.

This Sunday (February 12) will see millions of American Football fans take on the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

But even people with little interest in sport might be tuning in to see the spectacular half-time show – this year being headlined by superstar singer Rihanna. Expect special guests, pyrotechnics, confetti and a cast of hundreds.

It will be the latest in a string of annual shows that receive global attention, often providing talking points and meme fodder (remember Katy Perry’s dancing shark?).

Here we’re taking a look back at the 10 most-watched half-time shows in history which have been watched by hundreds of millions of people on YouTube.

1 . Coldplay The most-watched Super Bowl half-time show of all time was headlined by Coldplay. The 2016 show saw Chris Martin joined onstage by Beyonce and Bruno Mars and has had an enormous 267 million views on YouTube. Photo: Ronald Martinez Photo Sales

2 . Shakira Super Bowl LIV in 2020 saw Shakira welcome Jennifer Lopez onstage in front of a delighted crowd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The clash of the divas has had over 264 million views on YouTube. Photo: Kevin Winter Photo Sales

3 . Dr. Dre Rap royalty took over the stage in 2022 for Super Bowl 2022 for Superbowl LVI at California's SoFi Stadium. It may have been the most recent half-time show, but the performance from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar has already amassed 160 million views. Photo: Kevin C. Cox Photo Sales

4 . Lady Gaga 2017 saw Lady Gaga take on the high profile gig at the NGR Stadium in Houston. Her hit-packed set including Poker Face, Born This Way, Telephone and Bad Romance has been watched 75 million times. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY Photo Sales