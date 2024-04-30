The critically acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals Tour will stop in Scotland for three shows this May.

A dozen of Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers will take to the stage in both Edinburgh and Glasgow as part of the 36-date tour.

Celebrating Strictly’s 21st series, there will be all the feel good magic from the TV show transported to the stage from the screen.

With talent including Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez and Nikita Kuzmin, here’s everything you need to know and how to get tickets.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Edinburgh and Glasgow tour dates

With three shows lined up across two dates, The Professionals will first take to the stage in Edinburgh for an afternoon show on Saturday, May 18.

After another show spent dazzling audiences in the evening, the tour will move on to the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow with another series of early performances.

Saturday, May 18 - Edinburgh Playhouse, 2.30pm

Saturday, May 18 - Edinburgh Playhouse, 7.30pm

Sunday, May 19 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo, 2.30pm

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals

Tickets are still available for all three Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals shows in Scotland.

Strictly The Professionals during rehearsals.

There is limited availability for both shows at the Edinburgh Playhouse with tickets for sale via ATG Tickets. In addition, the Edinburgh Playhouse Box Office will be open for 90 minutes ahead of the show for fans looking to grab a last minute ticket.

For Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How much are Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tickets?

Tickets for the Edinburgh and Glasgow Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals show will cost between £41.45 - £74.

Which dancers will perform in Edinburgh and Glasgow?

Twelve Strictly dancers will take to the stage during The Professionals’ 2024 UK tour, which has been directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison.

Strictly Professionals during a tour rehearsal.

Dianne Buswell : Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist

: Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist Vito Coppola : 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist

: 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist Graziano Di Prima : Italian Latin Champion

: Italian Latin Champion Carlos Gu : Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist

: Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist Karen Hauer : American Rhythm Rising Star Champion, Professional World Mambo Champion and longest serving Strictly Pro

: American Rhythm Rising Star Champion, Professional World Mambo Champion and longest serving Strictly Pro Neil Jones : undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones

: undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones Nikita Kuzmin: six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion

six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Gorka Marquez : three-time Strictly finalist including 2022

: three-time Strictly finalist including 2022 Luba Mushtuk : four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship

: four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Jowita Przystal : Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly Champion

: Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly Champion Michelle Tsiakkos : ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion , making her debut on the tour

: ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion , making her debut on the tour Nancy Xu: World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist and Strictly 2021 finalist

How long is the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals show?

The Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals show will run for 2 hours 10 minutes including an interval.

When do doors open?