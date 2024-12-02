Star Wars fans can enjoy the new show early 🚀

Jude Law stars in a new Star Wars show on Disney Plus.

The first two episodes will drop on different days in the US and Europe.

Don’t get caught out by the timings.

Disney Plus has confirmed when the first episodes of the new Star Wars show will drop on the service.

Jude Law stars in Skeleton Crew alongside a younger cast of actors. It is the first return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away since The Acolyte was cancelled earlier this year.

Created by Spider-Man director Jon Watts and his writing partner Christopher Ford, it promises to be a treat for all the family this festive season. But when can you actually watch it?

(L-R) KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Photo: Matt Kennedy /Lucasfilm Ltd. | Matt Kennedy /Lucasfilm Ltd.

What time does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release?

Disney announced last week that it had moved up the date for the premiere of its new Star Wars show. It was originally due to arrive worldwide on Tuesday December 3 - but that has been moved up.

For audiences in the United States, the first two episodes will be available from 6pm PT (pacific time)/ 9pm ET (eastern time) on Monday December 2. It is six hours earlier than the show was originally planned to arrive.

If you like in the UK and Europe, it means the episodes will drop in the early hours of Tuesday. The episodes will become available at around 2am for viewers in Britain - so they’ll be ready when you wake up.