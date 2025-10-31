Spy x Family’s third season will continue this weekend - but how can you tune in? 🕵️‍♂️📺

Beep, Beep! Agent you have a new mission and it is to watch the latest episode of Spy x Family. The charming anime is set to continue its third season this weekend.

Loid, Yor, and Anya have returned for even more hijinks and adventures. Bond the dog is also on hand to help out with his powers of premonition.

Spy x Family’s third season comes following the release of the movie Code: White last year. But when is the next episode out?

What time is Spy x Family season 3 episode 5 out?

Spy X Family season 3 | Crunchyroll

The latest episode has the title “The Mommy-Friends Scheme” and it is due to be released on Saturday (November 1). It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo in Japan and on Crunchyroll for the rest of the world.

Spy x Family will be available from 11am ET/ 8am PT for audiences in America. Meanwhile, UK viewers will get this episode one hour earlier at 3pm - due to the recent clock change.

Who is in the cast of Spy x Family?

Loid Forger/ Twilight - JP: Takuya Eguchi, EN: Alex Organ

Anya Forger - JP: Atsumi Tanezaki, EN: Megan Shipman/ Bryn Apprill

For Forger/ Thorn Princess - JP: Saori Hayami, EN: Natalie Van Sistine

Bond Forger - JP: Kenichirou Matsuda, EN: Tyler Walker

What are the opening and closing themes?

For season three, the opening theme for Spy x Family is provided by Spitz. The track is called "Hi o Mamoru" (Protect the Light).

Shingo Natsume directed the opening sequence for the season. The closing theme is Actor by Lilas Ikuta.