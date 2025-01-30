Russell Mael and Ron Mael of Sparks. | Getty Images

Alongside releasing their new single, legendary art-pop band Sparks have announced the title of their upcoming album as well as a number of UK tour dates.

Sparks have announced a show in Glasgow as part of their return to music.

Formed by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, the alternative duo released their new single Do Things My Own Way as well as announcing a new album and details of their upcoming UK tour.

Titled MAD! the album is set to be released later this year, marking their first record since 2023’s The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. In support of the release the brothers will play four shows in Japan in June, before kicking off the UK leg of the tour in London.

Their run of UK shows will end at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 24, with Sparks then set to play several European tour dates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sparks tickets, from presale options to how much you can expect to pay for tickets.

Sparks UK tour dates: When will duo perform in Scotland?

With double shows lined up for London and Manchester, Sparks will play just one Scottish show in 2025.

Sparks UK tour dates

Wednesday, June 18 – London Eventim Apollo

Thursday, June 19 – London Eventim Apollo

Saturday, June 21 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday, June 22 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Tuesday, June 24 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Sparks’ 2025 tour will be available for general sale from 9am on Friday, February 7 via See Tickets and Ticketmaster. For their Glasgow show, tickets will also be available through 432 Presents and the Glasgow Life website.

Sparks presale

If you’re keen to get your hands on Sparks presale tickets, then you are in luck as there are several presale options available across their UK tour dates.

If you’re a member of the Sparks Fan Club then you can sit back and relax as details of this presale will be emailed to you directly.

Not a fan club member? Don’t worry, there are further Sparks presale tickets available. To access this artist presale you can pre-order the new album through their website, or by signing up before 5pm on Tuesday, February 4 and using the no purchase necessary link.

If you have registered successfully you will the receive an email with your access code before the presale, which begins at 9am on Wednesday, February 5.

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael of American rock group Sparks in 1975. | Getty Images

Looking for Glasgow presale tickets?

If you are exclusively interested in seeing Sparks in Glasgow there is an additional presale option available.

You can sign up for early access to tickets through Live Music Scotland, where further details will be emailed to you.

For presale tickets for Sparks’ shows in London you can sign up for venue presale here. Meanwhile, if you are an O2 or Virgin Media customer you will be able to access presale tickets through the O2 Priority rewards scheme.

How much are Sparks tickets?

Ticket prices for Sparks’ Glasgow show will range from £46.90 to £80.95, with standing tickets priced at £77.54 per person (including fees).

Sparks’ Scottish show will take place at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, which offers a variety of reserved seats. Depending on where you choose, seated tickets are priced as follows: £46.90, £58.25, £69.90 and £80.95.