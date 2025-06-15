Soccer Aid is bringing together some of the biggest legends of the game - and plenty of famous faces - in the name of raising money for charity. The line-ups for the England and World XI teams have been confirmed ahead of kick-off this evening.

ITV (and STV in Scotland) will be broadcasting the match once again this year. The start time for the coverage has been revealed here.

The Theatre of Dreams - Old Trafford - will be hosting the 2025 edition of Soccer Aid. Plenty of Manchester United legends have been confirmed alongside international pop stars, Netflix legends and more.

1 . Wayne Rooney - England Wayne Rooney is England Player-Manager at Soccer Aid 2025. He played for Manchester United and England during his career. | UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo Sales

2 . Aaron Lennon - England Aaron Lennon is one of the legends playing for England at during Soccer Aid 2025. During his career he played for teams like Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and made 21 appearances for England | UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Alex Brooker - England Comedian Alex Brooker is back to play for England in Soccer Aid once again. He is best known for appearing on shows like The Last Leg | UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Photo Sales