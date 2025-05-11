When will Snow White be out on Disney Plus? Potential release explained
Snow White released in cinemas earlier in 2025 - but is it on streaming? 👸
- Snow White is the latest Disney live action remake.
- Rachel Zegler offered her own spin on the classic character.
- But when will it be available on streaming?
Snow White is the latest Disney princess to get her own live action remake. After years of anticipation it finally hit the big screen earlier this year.
Rachel Zegler had the chance to put her own spin on the iconic fairy tale character. It also was a remake of the very first Walt Disney animated film from back in the 1930s.