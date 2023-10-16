All Sections
Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Glasgow ticket presale: Getting tickets, age restrictions, likely setlist, prices

Two of the biggest American alternative rock bands of the 1990s are set to hit the road together.

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
 Comment
The Smashing Pumpkins will be visiting Scotland next year.The Smashing Pumpkins will be visiting Scotland next year.
The Smashing Pumpkins will be visiting Scotland next year.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a co-headline tour of the UK - and there's a stop in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer playing Glasgow?

The two bands will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday, 12.

Doors are set to open at 6pm.

Will there be a support act?

No support acts have been announced for the tour so far. Watch this space.

How much are tickets?

The tickets will be priced from £52.80 - £109.55.

Where else is the tour going?

The full short UK tour includes the following dates.

Friday, June 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena Saturday, June 8 – London The O2 Monday, June 10 – Dublin 3Arena Wednesday, June 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Thursday, June 13 – Manchester Co-op Live Friday, June 14 – Cardiff Castle

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of 14 to gain access to the standing area of the concerts, while seated areas are for ages 8 and above. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

When are tickets on sale?

The tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 20. You can find them here.

Is there a presale?

Customers of OVO Energy can take advantage of a presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, October 18, here.

What is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist?

Billy Corgan's band are currently playing a crowd-pleasing setlist heavy on tracks from hit albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at their most recent gig:

  1. The Everlasting Gaze
  2. Doomsday Clock
  3. Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
  4. Today
  5. Perfect
  6. Disarm
  7. The Celestials
  8. Purple Blood
  9. Ava Adore
  10. Tonight, Tonight
  11. Bullet With Butterfly Wings
  12. This Time
  13. Spellbinding
  14. Hubble Bubble (Toil and Trouble) (Manfred Mann cover)
  15. Jellybelly
  16. Empires
  17. Hummer
  18. Beguiled
  19. 1979P
  20. Cherub Rock
  21. Zero

What is the likely Weezer setlist?

Weezer are known for playing hit-packed sets, so expect a setlist broadly similar to this one - from a recent gig in Singapore.

  1. My Name Is Jonas
  2. Beverly Hills
  3. Return to Ithaka
  4. The Good Life
  5. Pork and Beans
  6. El Scorcho
  7. Across the Sea
  8. Photograph
  9. Undone - The Sweater Song
  10. Home (Kit Chan cover)
  11. Susanne
  12. Only in Dreams
  13. The Greatest Man That Ever Lived
  14. Island in the Sun
  15. Perfect Situation
  16. All My Favorite Songs
  17. Say It Ain't So
  18. Run, Raven, Run
  19. Hash Pipe
  20. Thank You and Good Night
  21. The Waste Land
  22. Surf Wax America
  23. Buddy Holly
