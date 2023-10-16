Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Glasgow ticket presale: Getting tickets, age restrictions, likely setlist, prices
Two of the biggest American alternative rock bands of the 1990s are set to hit the road together.
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a co-headline tour of the UK - and there's a stop in Glasgow.
Here's everything you need to know.
When are Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer playing Glasgow?
The two bands will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday, 12.
Doors are set to open at 6pm.
Will there be a support act?
No support acts have been announced for the tour so far. Watch this space.
How much are tickets?
The tickets will be priced from £52.80 - £109.55.
Where else is the tour going?
The full short UK tour includes the following dates.
Friday, June 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena Saturday, June 8 – London The O2 Monday, June 10 – Dublin 3Arena Wednesday, June 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Thursday, June 13 – Manchester Co-op Live Friday, June 14 – Cardiff Castle
Are there any age restrictions?
You must be over the age of 14 to gain access to the standing area of the concerts, while seated areas are for ages 8 and above. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
When are tickets on sale?
The tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 20. You can find them here.
Is there a presale?
Customers of OVO Energy can take advantage of a presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, October 18, here.
What is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist?
Billy Corgan's band are currently playing a crowd-pleasing setlist heavy on tracks from hit albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at their most recent gig:
- The Everlasting Gaze
- Doomsday Clock
- Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
- Today
- Perfect
- Disarm
- The Celestials
- Purple Blood
- Ava Adore
- Tonight, Tonight
- Bullet With Butterfly Wings
- This Time
- Spellbinding
- Hubble Bubble (Toil and Trouble) (Manfred Mann cover)
- Jellybelly
- Empires
- Hummer
- Beguiled
- 1979P
- Cherub Rock
- Zero
What is the likely Weezer setlist?
Weezer are known for playing hit-packed sets, so expect a setlist broadly similar to this one - from a recent gig in Singapore.
- My Name Is Jonas
- Beverly Hills
- Return to Ithaka
- The Good Life
- Pork and Beans
- El Scorcho
- Across the Sea
- Photograph
- Undone - The Sweater Song
- Home (Kit Chan cover)
- Susanne
- Only in Dreams
- The Greatest Man That Ever Lived
- Island in the Sun
- Perfect Situation
- All My Favorite Songs
- Say It Ain't So
- Run, Raven, Run
- Hash Pipe
- Thank You and Good Night
- The Waste Land
- Surf Wax America
- Buddy Holly
