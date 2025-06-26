Simple Minds Bellahouston Park Stage Times: Glasgow Summer Sessions set times, drink prices, support, setlist, age restrictions

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST
Simple Minds have a date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Simple Minds have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images
It’s going to be the band’s biggest ever hometown show.

Former in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world thanks to a string of hit songs and albums.

Don’t You (Forget About Me) topped the US charts after appearing in the film The Breakfast Club, with the band having 24 top 40 singles (to date) in the UK, including the likes of Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking and Belfast Child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total the band, fronted by singer Jim Kerr, have sold over 60 million albums and won a slew of prizes, including the QInspiration Award, and the 2016 Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

And this week they are set to play a massive open-air gig in Glasgow - marking the 40th anniversary of their album Once Upon A Time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Simple Minds playing Glasgow?

Simple Minds are playing as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Friday, June 27.

Who is supporting Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

There are no fewer than four support acts for Simple Minds. First up will be Glasgow indie band Yes and Maybe, before theatrical Edinburgh singer songwriter Hamish Hawk takes to the stage. The Scottish theme continues with a set from Brit Award-winning Fife songstress KT Tunstall. The crowd will then be treated to a performance by American alternative rockers Future Islands, famous for frontman Samuel T. Herring’s singular dancing and hits like Seasons (Waiting on You) and Light House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

All stage times are subject to change, but the plan is for the doors to open at 4pm, before the bands take to the stage as follows.

  • Yes And Maybe – 5.10pm
  • Hamish Hawk – 5.50pm
  • KT Tunstall – 6.50pm
  • Future Islands – 8pm
  • Simple Minds – 9.15pm

Are tickets still available for Simple Minds?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £74.50. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

It’s over 5s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per four persons aged under 16 years).

What’s the likely Simple Minds setlist?

Simple Minds are going to be playing their seventh studio album Once Upon A Time in full to mark its 30th anniversary, along with a set of hits. Expect to hear the majority of the following:

  1. Once Upon a Time
  2. All the Things She Said
  3. Ghost Dancing
  4. Alive and Kicking
  5. Oh Jungleland
  6. I Wish You Were Here
  7. Sanctify Yourself
  8. Come a Long Way
  9. Waterfront
  10. Love Song
  11. Glittering Prize
  12. Let There Be Love
  13. Someone Somewhere in Summertime
  14. Theme for Great Cities
  15. Promised You a Miracle
  16. Don't You (Forget About Me)

How much are drinks at Simple Minds’ Glasgow concert?

Here are the drinks prices at the bar:

Beer and cider

Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30

Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30

Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50

Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50

Wine

White, red or rose (187ml): £8

Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9

Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)

Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70

Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9

Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9

Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9

Soft drinks

Water (500ml): £2.60

Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4

Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4

Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15

7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95

J20 Orange and Passionfruit (250ml): £3.50

Related topics:ConcertsGlasgowTickets
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice