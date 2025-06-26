Simple Minds have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

It’s going to be the band’s biggest ever hometown show.

Former in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world thanks to a string of hit songs and albums.

Don’t You (Forget About Me) topped the US charts after appearing in the film The Breakfast Club, with the band having 24 top 40 singles (to date) in the UK, including the likes of Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking and Belfast Child.

In total the band, fronted by singer Jim Kerr, have sold over 60 million albums and won a slew of prizes, including the QInspiration Award, and the 2016 Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

And this week they are set to play a massive open-air gig in Glasgow - marking the 40th anniversary of their album Once Upon A Time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Simple Minds playing Glasgow?

Simple Minds are playing as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Friday, June 27.

Who is supporting Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

There are no fewer than four support acts for Simple Minds. First up will be Glasgow indie band Yes and Maybe, before theatrical Edinburgh singer songwriter Hamish Hawk takes to the stage. The Scottish theme continues with a set from Brit Award-winning Fife songstress KT Tunstall. The crowd will then be treated to a performance by American alternative rockers Future Islands, famous for frontman Samuel T. Herring’s singular dancing and hits like Seasons (Waiting on You) and Light House.

What are the stage times for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

All stage times are subject to change, but the plan is for the doors to open at 4pm, before the bands take to the stage as follows.

Yes And Maybe – 5.10pm

Hamish Hawk – 5.50pm

KT Tunstall – 6.50pm

Future Islands – 8pm

Simple Minds – 9.15pm

Are tickets still available for Simple Minds?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £74.50. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions for Simple Minds at Bellahouston Park?

It’s over 5s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per four persons aged under 16 years).

What’s the likely Simple Minds setlist?

Simple Minds are going to be playing their seventh studio album Once Upon A Time in full to mark its 30th anniversary, along with a set of hits. Expect to hear the majority of the following:

Once Upon a Time All the Things She Said Ghost Dancing Alive and Kicking Oh Jungleland I Wish You Were Here Sanctify Yourself Come a Long Way Waterfront Love Song Glittering Prize Let There Be Love Someone Somewhere in Summertime Theme for Great Cities Promised You a Miracle Don't You (Forget About Me)

How much are drinks at Simple Minds’ Glasgow concert?

Here are the drinks prices at the bar:

Beer and cider

Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30

Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30

Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50

Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50

Wine

White, red or rose (187ml): £8

Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9

Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50

(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)

Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70

Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9

Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9

Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9

Soft drinks

Water (500ml): £2.60

Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4

Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4

Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15

7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95