One of the biggest selling artists of all time is looking to impress Scotland's biggest city.

Shania Twain will be playing three concerts in Glasgow this September.

Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums in her career, making her the most successful female country music singer of all time.

This year saw her release her sixth studio album 'Queen of Me', which shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

She's now supporting that album with a world tour - just her fifth in over 25 years - including three concerts in Glasgow.

Here's what you need to know about her eagerly-anticipated visit to Scotland.

When is Shania Twain playing Glasgow?

The singer will be playing the OVO Hydro on Thursday, September 14, then returning on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

Is there a support act?

Support will be provided by American singer, songwriter and record producer Breland. He's best known for his million-selling 2019 single 'My Truck' and mixes country rap, R&B, gospel and soul music.

What are the stage times?

No official stage times have been announced as of yet, other than that doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging by the timings of similar concerts at the venue, expect support to be on at around 7.30pm and Shania Twain to be on stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are there age restrictions?

You need to be a minimum of eight years of age to be admitted to the concerts. Everybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and if you look under the age of 25 you'll need photo ID to buy an alcoholic drink.

Can I still buy tickets?

Limited tickets for all three shows, starting from £64.15, are available here.

What's the likely setlist?

The gigs are part of Shania Twain's 'Queen of Me' world tour which recently toured America. The setlist was broadly the same each night, so expect to hear the following songs: