This Morning's regular presenters will return to the ITV show this week

This Morning’s regular co-hosts will be back this week.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley had been on a summer break.

But the duo will return to the hot seats now it is September.

Rylan Clark will not be on hosting duties for ITV’s This Morning this week - because the regular hosts are back from their summer break. He announced his ‘last day’ at the end of August.

The former X-Factor and Big Brother star was one of the cover co-hosts as Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley both took well-earned holidays. Good Morning Britain also saw its usual presenters return, as normal service resumes on the broadcaster’s morning schedule.

Rylan faced backlash last week after he made comments about immigration during a segment on This Morning. However, he was always just a cover presenter on the ITV show.

Why is Rylan Clark not hosting This Morning today?

Rylan Clark has sparked controversy with his comments about immigration during a segment on a recent episode of This Morning. | ITV

This Morning’s regular week day presenting duo - Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley - will be back in the hot seat from today (September 1). The pair had been on a summer break recently and were replaced by cover hosts during their absence.

Ben and Cat will host the show on Mondays to Thursdays, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on duty on Friday. Rylan Clark was a cover host during the summer and with the return of the usual presenters, he has stepped away.

Rylan has served as a cover presenter since 2013 and will be back in the future. Other cover presenters include the likes of Rochelle Humes, Andi Peters, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Siân Welby.

Who is presenting This Morning this week?

The usual weekday presenting duo Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley will be back on hosting duty now the calendar has turned over to September. They are the co-hosts on Mondays through to Thursdays.

They have presented the show together since 2024, having replaced Holly Willoughby. This Morning is on from 10am on weekdays.

