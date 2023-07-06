The honourary Scotsman is set to play two gigs in the Capital.

Rod Stewart's summer tour will roll into Edinburgh for two gigs that have been billed as the last 'rock 'n' roll concerts he'll play.

The 78-year-old told BBC Breakfast earlier this year: "My forthcoming concerts at Edinburgh Castle will be the last of the rock 'n' roll shows. I want to move on and I've always wanted to do The Great American Songbook live. It sold 38 million copies. I've also done a fantastic swing album with Jools Holland which is more Louis Prima than Frank Sinatra. I just want to make a change."

But he's set to go out on a high, playing many of his best-known songs.

Describing the tour late last year, he said: "My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues-football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We'll all be dancing under the stars."

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Rod Stewart playing Edinburgh?

Rod Stewart will be playing two gigs on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7.

What are the stage times?

The gates to the venue open at 6.45pm, with the support act playing from 7.30pm to 8pm. Rod Stewart is then expected on stage at 8.30pm, with the concert likely to end at 10.30pm.

What's the weather forecast?

Best pack the waterproofs for the gig on Thursday, July 6, with rain expected for most of the evening. The temperature will be around 14 degrees so at least fans won't get too cold.

There's better news for Friday, July 6, which is set to stay dry although remain overcast. You'll shouldn't need a jumper, with temperatures not likely to dip much below 15 degrees.

Can I still get tickets?

If you've left it late but still want to go there are still tickets available for both gigs via Ticketmaster here.

Tickets start at £99.70 plus booking fee (which maybe explains why they aren't sold out).

Who is the support act?

Paisley singer-songwriter Kitti will be supporting Rod Stewart at his Castle gigs. The hotly-tipped artist was named best vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards and best female breakthrough artist at the Scottish Music Awards.

What’s the likely setlist?

While Rod Stewart might mix things up for the Edinburgh Castle, he’s been playing a broadly similar hit-packed setlist throughout his current tour. This is what he played at his last concert - expect to hear the majority of them in Edinburgh.