The Maggie May was playing the first of two nights in Scotland's Capital.

Rod Stewart's summer tour rolled into Edinburgh last night for the first of two gigs that have been billed as the last 'rock 'n' roll' concerts he'll play.

The 78-year-old told BBC Breakfast earlier this year: "My forthcoming concerts at Edinburgh Castle will be the last of the rock 'n' roll shows. I want to move on and I've always wanted to do The Great American Songbook live. It sold 38 million copies. I've also done a fantastic swing album with Jools Holland which is more Louis Prima than Frank Sinatra. I just want to make a change."

But he's going out on a high, playing many of his best-known songs - and rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Describing the tour late last year, he said: "My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues-football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We'll all be dancing under the stars."

Here's how night one looked.

1 . Showman Rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd.

2 . Greatest hits Sir Rod Stewart played a set filled with some of his best known songs.

3 . Do you think I'm sexy He may be 78, but Rod Stewart can still put on a great show.

4 . A better forecast Friday night's gig is expected to remain dry, after Thursday's audience had to cope with persistent rain.