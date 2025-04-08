Record Store Day is back for 2025. | Record Store Day

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for independent music retailers.

Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus.

Now nearly 300 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, April 12, with special releases from the likes of Taylor Swift, Oasis, Charli XCX, Blur and David Bowie.

Queues will be forming outside record shops hours before they open and, as long as getting their hands on limited records, those attending will be able to enjoy a range of special events.

Here’s what’s on. Pop us an email if you would like your event listed.

Europa Music

Europa Music in Stirling has a dozen artists performing including Murder of Crows, The Talking Stage and Dead Dolphins.

Avalanche

Avalanche in Edinburgh invite you visit their Taylor Swift and Billy Butcher exhibition with RSD themed merch for the occasion.

Good Vibes

Good Vibes Neighbourhood Store in Leith is welcoming a host of live performers in the day including Curtis Miles and Isabella Strange as well as an after party at Leith Cricket Club.

Le Freak

Le Freak in Dundee has DJ sets all day and will be giving away vouchers to the first people in the queue.

Monorail Music

Monorail in Glasgow see Nightshift, Chizu Nnmadi and The Mary Column perform along with several DJ’s to keep the party going.

Some Great Reward

Some Great Reward in Glasgow start the day with DJs from midday and live performances from Sulka and Jill Lorean at 4pm and if you’re an early bird there will be free tea in the queue as well.

Thorne Records

Thorne Records in Edinburgh sees Rosie H Sullivan perform.

Vox Box

Vox Box in Edinburgh hosting 11 artists including Jill Lorean and Bee Asha.

Low Port Music

Linlithgow’s Low Port Music will have free bacon rolls and coffee for early risers, special offers, live music from Silvi, Barranquismo, Ben Whigham and Charly Miller, and DJ sets from John Richardson, PopRambler and Mikey Mike.