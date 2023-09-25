Here's what you'll be hearing most often if you're tuned into Radio 6 Music this week.

Established in 2002, BBC Radio 6 Music was the first national radio station to be launched by the corporation in 32 years, created to promote alternative music.

Since then much has changed - although launch presenters Gideon Coe and Craig Charles remain - but the drive to find new music and present it to a digital-only audience remains.

Self described as "the cutting edge music of today, the iconic and groundbreaking music of the past 40 years and unlimited access to the BBC's wonderful music archive" station chiefs come up with three playlists every week containing music guaranteed to get on air.

The A list may get played several times a day (although not on specialised programmes and less often during the weekend), while the B listed songs will be played less often, and the C list may be only played once a day.

Here are the current lists, which will remain the same until October 1.

A list

Alison Goldfrapp - Fever

Anna Erhard - 170

English Teacher - The World’s Biggest Paving Slab

Ezra Collective - Togetherness

Feist - Borrow Trouble

Future Utopia - This Time

Jalen Ngonda - That’s All I Wanted From You

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Margaret Glaspy - Get Back

The National – Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)

Orla Gartland - Kiss Ur Face Forever

Sufjan Stevens – Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

B List

Art Feynman - Desperately Free

Carrtoons ft. Rae Khalil - Grace

Cleo Sol - Golden Child (Jealous)/Miss Romantic

DJ Shadow - Ozone Scraper

Folly Group - Strange Neighbour

Gotts Street Park ft. ENNY - Mountains

Gretel Hänlyn - War With America

Hak Baker - Full On

Hot Chip ft. yunè pinku - Fire Of Mercy

Jessica Winter & Jonathan Snipes - All I Need

Lack Of Afro ft Greg Blackman - Loving Arms

Miso Extra - 50/50

Mitski - Heaven

Sorry - Screaming In The Rain Again

C List

cg8 - Cursed Angel

Cooper T - Original

Corinne Bailey Rae - Erasure

The Linda Lindas - Resolution/Revolution

Pale Blue Eyes - Spaces

SCALER - Loam