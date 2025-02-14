Pulp Glasgow presales and prices: How to get tickets to the legendary band's Hydro gig

The legendary band are coming to Glasgow.

The iconic band Pulp has announced a UK arena tour, and Scotland has a date.

The Different Class band has revealed dates, ticket prices for the six stops on their tour around the UK, including Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Leader singer Jarvis Cocker on Instagram teased fans by adding: "we have more to tell you - but that's another story, you'll have to wait a little more time to hear that one"

When is Pulp playing Scotland?

Pulp will be playing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 7.

They’ll move on to Dublin on June 10, before heading to London for two shows on June 13 and 14.

They’ll head to Birmingham for June 19 and then end in Manchester on June 21.

Are there any age restrictions at the Pulp concert?

For the seating section, over 8s only, with under 16s accompanied by an adult, meaning someone over the age of 18.

For the standing section, over 14s only, and again, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.

When do tickets for the Pulp Hydro gig go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 21 at 9.30 am.

The OVO Hydro list the tickets prices between £53.60 and £99.

Tickets can be purchased on the Gigs in Scotland website here.

Are there any presales for the Pulp Hydro gig?

Fans who sign up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday, February 17 will be invited to take part in the band’s pre-sale, which they say will begin the next day, Tuesday, February 18 at 9.30 am.