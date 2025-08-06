Public Service Broadcasting have a date with Glasgow. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sundance London

The band are well known for their live performances.

The brainchild of frontman J. Willgoose, Esq., Public Service Broadcasting were formed in London in 2009 and released debut album Inform-Educate-Entertain in 2013.

They use archival footage from old films and documentaries to create their music, covering topics as disparate as space exploration and coal mining.

So far the band have released five studio albums, most recently last year’s The Last Flight - about aviator Amelia Earhart's final, ill-fated journey in 1937.

They are currently touring in support of that album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Public Service Broadcasting playing Glasgow?

Public Service Broadcasting play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Wednesday, August 6.

Who is supporting Public Service Broadcasting at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Public Service Broadcasting will be supported in Glasgow by Scottish composers Andrew Wasylyk & Tommy Perman.

What are the stage times for Public Service Broadcasting at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

Andrew Wasylyk & Tommy Perman: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Public Service Broadcasting: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm at latest

Can I still get tickets for Public Service Broadcasting’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.

Are there age restictions for Public Service Broadcasting’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What’s the weather forecast for the Public Service Broadcasting gig?

It looks like it should stay dry for the concerts, with only a small chance of rain at 10pm. Otherwise it’ll be light cloud with temperatures of around 18 degrees. There might even be a spot of sun.

What is the likely Public Service Broadcasting setlist for Glasgow?

Public Service Broadcasting tend to play slightly different setlists each night. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow - which they played in Edinburgh earlier this year.