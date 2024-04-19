Sounds of 80s Live Tour with Gary Davies

Legendary DJ Gary Davies is taking the UK’s most popular 80s radio show on tour and it's coming to Edinburgh.

BBC Radio 2 Sounds Of The 80's The Live Tour, with mastermixes, dancers and surprise special guests, will play O2 Academy Edinburgh on Friday, May 3,2024, at 7pm.

BUY TICKETS: Get your tickets now at https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyedinburgh.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, Gary Davies will take music fans back to the best decade in music.

Party along to specially curated master-mixes as brilliant Sounds of the 80s dancers recreate classic scenes from 80s films and videos. Expect your favourite 80s anthems from artists such as s Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney and more.

There might even be a surprise 80s icon or two, so, dress to impress and dig out those Frankie and Wham statement T-shirts, put on your headbands and leg warmers, and relive the greatest era of music at one massive party.

Gary said, “I’m so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of Sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK - as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect Anthems, Mastermixes, Sloppy Bits, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!”

The perfect choice to host Radio 2’s Sounds of the 80s (Saturdays from 8-10pm), Davies’ star was at its peak in those heady days as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Top of the Pops, when he discovered and championed many of the acts that he now plays out on the programme.

He was one of the first to offer mainstream support to the likes of U2, Chris Rea, Deacon Blue, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds.

Gary Davies and his show in some ways helped define the sounds of the 80s.

He said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of Sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK - as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect Anthems, Mastermixes, Sloppy Bits, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!”