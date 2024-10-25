Morpeko is making its debut in Pokemon Go | Niantic

The spookiest time of the year is here - and Pokémon Go is celebrating with some new pocket monsters

It’s been more than eight years since millions of gamers downloaded the Pokémon GO app onto their mobile phone and set out to capture fantastical creatures like Bulbasaur, Charmander and Pidgey.

And, while it no longer hits the headlines as it did in its early days, there is still a huge global community of players – including several Pokémon groups based in Scotland - particularly in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

As is now traditional, the game is marking Halloween with a special two part event, giving players the chance to catch some very special creatures - inclding a new entry in the Pokédex.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Pokémon GO Halloween event?

Pokémon GO Halloween 2024 Part One is being held from Tuesday, October 22, at 10am to Monday, October 28, at 10am.

Part two will follow from Monday, October 28, at 10am to Sunday, November 3, at 8pm.

How can I catch Morpeko?

Morpeko is making its Pokémon GO debut at the event. The short and chubby rodent Pokémoneats seeds constantly to keep its hunger at bay. If it’s hungry for too long, it grows wild and brutish.

It’s not the easiest of creatures to catch though, as it’s not available in the wild or in raids - this is a monster you have to battle for.

Luckily, it’s easier to catch it for the next few days if you enter the premium battle league (which will cost you one premium battle pass). Just win three out of five battles and you have a near-certain chance of encountering Morpeko as a reward.

If you don’t regularly battle, we’d recommend entering the Halloween Cup: Great League Edition, which allows Pokémon of up to 1,500 CP but has a limited selection, meaning many battle expert’s go-to teams won’t be able to be used.

Pokémon we found particularly useful include Durant, Azumarill and Obstagoon. Just power them up as much as possible without going over 1,500 CP and make sure they have the optimal moves.

You can also encounter Morpeko through the free timed research - and by completing the ‘Win 2 Raids’ field research.

Make sure you catch him during the Halloween event though - when it’s over Morpeko will only be available to trainers who reach rank 16, which takes aaages.

What Max Battles are available

Dynamax Gastly is making its Pokémon GO Dynamax debut in one-star Max Battles, along with the following:

One-Star Max Battles: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble

Three-Star Max Battles: Falinks

What event bonuses are there?

Bonuses at the event include:

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better.

Are there any Pokémon with an increased shiny rate?

During the event there will be an increased chance to catch Shiny Umbreon in raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild (remember Zorua shows up as your buddy Pokémon before you catch it).

What wild Pokémon will be appearing?

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild than usual:

Zubat

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Drifloon

Purrloin

Female Frillish

Zorua

Litwick

Greavard

Sableye

Absol

What Pokémon will be appearing in raids

The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

One-Star Raids

Sneasel

Sableye

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Three-Star Raids

Hisuian Typhlosion

Umbreon

Bombirdier

Is there free timed research

Timed Research will be available from October 22 to November 3.

Timed Research focused on Spiritomb and its 108 spirits will be available throughout the event.

Complete the research tasks to receive encounters with Halloween-themed Pokémon like Spiritomb and Morpeko.

What Pokémon are available in Field Research Task Encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available, with the following Pokémon available: