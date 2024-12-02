Paul Heaton at the Glasgow Hydro: Here are 13 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

With a career spanning 40 years, Paul Heaton has seen chart success as a member of The Housemartin and The Beautiful South, together with Jacqui Abbott and as a solo artist.

From Happy Hour and Caravan of Love to Song For Whoever and A Little Time, he’s been behind a host of much-loved songs.

He recently released his tenth studio album, The Mighty Several, teaming up with Scottish folk singer Rianne Downey.

The duo are now on tour in support of the record and played Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday (December 1).

They played a sprawling 25-song setlist covering Heaton’s four decades of songwriting and performing.

With all tickets priced at £35 (plus the inevitable booking fees) they are bucking the trend for eye-wateringly expensive music gigs and also had a big name support band in the shape of the Zutons.

Here are a few pictures of the gig, along with the full setlist.

Paul Heaton played:

Just Another Family

Sheep

Old Red Eyes Is Back

Bell Bottomed Tear

Quicksand

The People Who Grinned Themselves to Death

A Little Time

H Into Hurt

Moulding of a Fool

Silly Me

We're Not Deep

Fish 'N' Chip Supper

Song for Whoever

Small Boats

Me and the Farmer

I'll Sail This Ship Alone

Don't Marry Her

Heatongrad

Happy Hour

Perfect 10

Good as Gold (Stupid as Mud)

One Last Love Song

You Keep It All In

Rotterdam (Or Anywhere)

Caravan of Love

In support The Zutons played a hit-packed set in support, including 'Valerie'.

Packed The Hydro was sold out for the show.

Local girl Scottish singer Rianne Downey received a warm welcome from the Glasgow crowd.