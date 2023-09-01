Paolo Nutini Edinburgh Setlist: Here are all the songs the singer played at the Royal Highland Showgrounds
Paisley's finest performed at the Ingliston venue on Thursday evening.
Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini played to a packed crowd at the Royal Highland Showgrounds last night.
It came hot on the heels of the Connect Festival, which saw Primal Scream, Fred Again and boygenius play the venue - while Las Vegas rockers The Killers are appeared on Tuesday.
One of the most in-demand Scottish singers, Nutini last year released his fourth studio album - Last Night in the Bittersweet - which became his third consecutive UK number one.
Before Nutini came on the audience were treated to sets from Inhaler, fronted by the son of U2 singer Bono, and Lizzie Reid, who was a late replacement for The Big Moon.
Here's what Paolo played, in full:
- Afterneath
- Lose It
- Scream (Funk My Life Up)
- Let Me Down Easy
- Heart Filled Up
- Acid Eyes
- Through the Echoes
- Coming Up Easy
- New Shoes
- Petrified in Love
- Pencil Full of Lead
- Stuck in the Middle With You (Stealers Wheel cover)
- Take Me Take Mine
- Candy
- Everywhere
- Radio
- Iron Sky
- Shine a Light
- Last Request
