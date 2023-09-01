All Sections
Paolo Nutini Edinburgh Setlist: Here are all the songs the singer played at the Royal Highland Showgrounds

Paisley's finest performed at the Ingliston venue on Thursday evening.

By David Hepburn
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
 Comment
Paolo Nutini wowed his fans in Edinburgh with a hit-packed set.Paolo Nutini wowed his fans in Edinburgh with a hit-packed set.
Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini played to a packed crowd at the Royal Highland Showgrounds last night.

It came hot on the heels of the Connect Festival, which saw Primal Scream, Fred Again and boygenius play the venue - while Las Vegas rockers The Killers are appeared on Tuesday.

One of the most in-demand Scottish singers, Nutini last year released his fourth studio album - Last Night in the Bittersweet - which became his third consecutive UK number one.

Before Nutini came on the audience were treated to sets from Inhaler, fronted by the son of U2 singer Bono, and Lizzie Reid, who was a late replacement for The Big Moon.

Here's what Paolo played, in full:

  1. Afterneath
  2. Lose It
  3. Scream (Funk My Life Up)
  4. Let Me Down Easy
  5. Heart Filled Up
  6. Acid Eyes
  7. Through the Echoes
  8. Coming Up Easy
  9. New Shoes
  10. Petrified in Love
  11. Pencil Full of Lead
  12. Stuck in the Middle With You (Stealers Wheel cover)
  13. Take Me Take Mine
  14. Candy
  15. Everywhere
  16. Radio
  17. Iron Sky
  18. Shine a Light
  19. Last Request
