Paisley's finest will perform at the Ingliston venue this week.

Paolo Nutini will be playing Scotland's Capital this week.

Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini will play the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Thursday, August 31.

It comes hot on the heels of the Connect Festival, which saw Primal Scream, Fred Again and boygenius play the venue - while Las Vegas rockers The Killers are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

One of the most in-demand Scottish singers, Nutini last year released his fourth studio album - Last Night in the Bittersweet - which became his third consecutive UK number one.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

Is there a support act?

Paolo Nutini were supposed to be supported by Irish rock group Inhaler and English indie band The Big Moon.

Inhaler's frontman is the son of U2 singer Bono, while The Big Moon recently had their first top 10 album with 'Here is Everything'.

Inhaler will still be performing but The Big Moon will no longer be able to play - they have been replaced by Lizzie Reid.

What time will Paolo Nutini be on at?

Exact stage times have now been announced and are as follows:

Doors open: 5pm

Lizzie Reid: 6pm

Inhaler: 7pm

Paolo Nutini: 8.30pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

What's the likely setlist?

Expect a setlist similar to that Nutini played at his recent appearance at the Latitude Festival. He played the following songs:

Afterneath Lose It Scream (Funk My Life Up) Cherry Blossom Heart Filled Up Acid Eyes Through the Echoes Coming Up Easy New Shoes Petrified in Love Pencil Full of Lead Stuck in the Middle With You(Stealers Wheel cover) Take Me Take Mine Candy Let Me Down Easy Iron Sky Shine a Light

How do I get to the Royal Highland Centre?

There are several options to get to the gig by public transport from Edinburgh City Centre.

Lothian Bus number 98 runs from the city centre to the entrance of the concert, stopping at North St David Street, Shandwick Place, and Haymarket trin station, taking roughly 30 minutes.

Alternatively you can take the tram from the city centre to Igliston Park & Ride. From there it's a 20 minute walk to the concert, or you can hop on one of the free shuttle buses.

If you wan to drive to the concert you'll need to book a space in advance at a cost of £11.

Are there age restrictions?